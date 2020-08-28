Roberto: West Ham goalkeeper joins Real Valladolid

Roberto will be remembered for the mistake against the Clarets

Spanish goalkeeper Roberto has left West Ham to join Real Valladolid on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old had signed a two-year deal with the Hammers in May 2019 and made his full debut against Newport County in the EFL Cup last August.

But errors - including pushing the ball into his own net against Burnley - blighted his time at West Ham, and he only made 10 appearances in total.

In January, he was sent on loan to Alaves for the rest of the season.

Roberto conceded 17 goals, including three in each of three successive games in November.