"It is not crucial for Odsonne to be playing in the Champions League but it is important," says the agent of Odsonne Edouard as the Celtic striker prepares for talks with the club over his future. (Daily Record) external-link

Leicester, Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leeds are all interested in Odsonne Edouard but Celtic are under no extra pressure to sell after their Champions League qualifying exit. (Sun) external-link

Odsonne Edouard is set to be at the centre of a £40m battle between English Premier League teams following Celtic's Champions League exit. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers transfer target Jacob Murphy will be given a chance to prove himself at Newcastle. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Aaron Hickey could be sold by Hearts within days with an offer on the table from Serie A side Bologna. (Sun) external-link

The Scotland door is still open for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland after managers Micky Mellon and Steve Clarke agree to late fitness call for the 24-year-old, who has missed the last four matches through injury. (Courier) external-link

Rangers youth duo Rhys Breen and Kieran Wright have joined Partick Thistle on season-long loan deals. (Glasgow Times) external-link