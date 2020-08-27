Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Colin Caton has been Bala Town manager for 18 years

Bala Town boss Colin Caton wants a glamour European tie in the Europa League after reaching the second qualifying round for the first time in their history.

Chris Venables' goal saw them win 1-0 at Maltese side Valletta on Thursday.

The Cymru Premier side now go into the hat for Monday's draw, with ties set to be played on 17 September.

"Galatasaray, Spurs, AC Milan come into it - there's a lot of big hitters. It's a massive opportunity," Caton said.

"If we can get a big draw against one of the big teams we could enhance our reputation as a football club that's been growing for the past 18 years."

Until Monday's draw, Caton can bask in the knowledge he has helped create a piece of Bala history by reaching the next round, thanks to a dig-deep win - which included goalkeeper Alex Ramsay saving a penalty - at a fully professional Valleta outfit.

"It's unbelievable because they're a full-time team and they're kind of the big side in Malta," Caton told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"For us in terms of the Covid restrictions we've had with training in the past few months, for us to get this result was absolutely fantastic.

"We've had so much heartache over the past few years, so for us to progress is just unbelievable really.

"It's a fantastic achievement, not just for Bala Town but for Welsh football as well."

Bala will be joined in the draw by Welsh rivals The New Saints, who beat MSK Zilina 3-1 after extra time in their tie.

The two results will also boost Wales' Uefa coefficient for places and seedings in draws next season.

A third Welsh team, Connah's Quay Nomads, will also be in the draw after dropping into the Europa League after losing in the Champions League first qualifying round.