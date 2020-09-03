Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes could make his Scotland debut

Nations League. Group B2: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: 4 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland begin their Nations League campaign in the unusual setting of an empty Hampden but against familiar foes Israel on Friday.

Both were promoted to Group B after recording a win apiece against one another last time out while they will meet again next month at Hampden in the European Championship play-off semi-final.

Israel, though, arrive with a new head coach after Andreas Herzog's resignation.

As the Israel FA's sporting director, former Austria Under-21 boss Willi Ruttensteiner had been instrumental in the appointment of his compatriot but has now succeeded him in a joint role in charge of the senior squad.

It is also Steve Clarke's first Nations League campaign, having taken over as Scotland head coach two games into the qualifiers for the Euro 2020 finals that will now be played next summer.

He has presided over four wins and four defeats but will be looking for a fourth consecutive victory as he eyes promotion to the top section of the Nations League from a group also containing Czech Republic and neighbours Slovakia.

Israel, in contrast, have only won one of their last seven fixtures, losing five including their latest two, and are 93rd in the world rankings - 53 places below Scotland.

Team news

Oli McBurnie and Lawrence Shankland have withdraw through injury, fellow strikers Leigh Griffiths and Steven Naismith were not considered because of a lack of match fitness, while potential Covid-19 quarantine problems meant Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell was not considered.

Callum Paterson has been added to the squad, while Australia-born Lyndon Dykes is pushing for a debut after being called up for the first time.

Israel's former Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal has been overlooked as he searches for a new club after leaving Brighton. Israel have lost two other midfielders - Dia Saba, who plays for Guangzhou in China and Sporting Kansas' Gadi Kinda - plus one-time Chelsea forward Ben Sahar, of Apoel Nicosia, from their original squad because they would have to quarantine.

However, top scorer Eran Zahavi has arrived as the striker looks to complete a move from Guangzhou to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and Celtic pair Hatem Elhamed and Nir Bitton are included in the Israel squad and in line to start.

What do we know about Israel?

Israel followed their 2-1 win over Scotland in October 2018 by picking up four victories and only losing once in their next six outings. That came in the return game at Hampden, when a 3-2 win secured the Scots top spot in the group.

Israel's poor run since then, with no clean sheet in seven games, led to Herzog's departure as head coach after his side finished second bottom behind Poland, Austria, North Macedonia and Slovenia in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

What they said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "For me it's been a godsend after nine-and-a-half months without a camp. It has been great to get the boots on and get back on the grass.

"We've had a really good week. Lots of information, lots of refreshing the players' memory from how we finished the last campaign which was on the back of three good wins and we look to carry that momentum forward."

Israel manager Willi Ruttensteiner: "The Scottish-based players held the team meeting on Thursday because they know the opposition much better than me. They have all the information so that is much better than watching a video.

"I do think having no crowd is an advantage for us. I've been here with Austria before and if Hampden is full the fans are like the 12th player on the pitch."

Match stats

Scotland have won four of their five meetings with Israel, losing the other in 2018

Israel conceded three times in each of the last two games in Scotland (1-3 in April 1981 and 2-3 in November 2018)

Scotland are looking to win four consecutive matches for the first time since October 2007

Israel have lost four of their last five matches, winning the other 3-1 against Latvia

Only Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (6) scored more goals during the 2018/19 Nations League than James Forrest (5), who was averaging a goal every 41 minutes.

Israel's Eran Zahavi has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 12 appearances for his country (13 goals, 3 assists)