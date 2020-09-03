Last updated on .From the section Football

Evans has been a mainstay of the Northern Ireland defence for the past 14 years

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will not play in the Nations League opener against Romania on Friday.

The Leicester City defender did not travel with the squad to Bucharest and will sit out the game as a precaution.

Evans is likely to be involved in Monday's match against Norway in Belfast however.

News of the defender's absence will come as a major blow to new NI manager Ian Baraclough who is taking charge of his first games since his appointment.

Evans, 32, has won 84 caps since making his first appearance against Spian in 1986 and has become a defensive mainstay for Northern Ireland.

