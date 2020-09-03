UEFA Nations League
RomaniaRomania19:45Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: National Arena

Last updated on .From the section Football

Jonny Evans
Evans has been a mainstay of the Northern Ireland defence for the past 14 years

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will not play in the Nations League opener against Romania on Friday.

The Leicester City defender did not travel with the squad to Bucharest and will sit out the game as a precaution.

Evans is likely to be involved in Monday's match against Norway in Belfast however.

News of the defender's absence will come as a major blow to new NI manager Ian Baraclough who is taking charge of his first games since his appointment.

Evans, 32, has won 84 caps since making his first appearance against Spian in 1986 and has become a defensive mainstay for Northern Ireland.

More to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 4th September 2020

  • RomaniaRomania19:45Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
  • LithuaniaLithuania17:00KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • ItalyItaly19:45Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina
  • NetherlandsNetherlands19:45PolandPoland
  • BelarusBelarus19:45AlbaniaAlbania
  • NorwayNorway19:45AustriaAustria
  • ScotlandScotland19:45IsraelIsrael
  • SlovakiaSlovakia19:45Czech RepCzech Republic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Italy00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Poland00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Spain00000000
3Switzerland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Northern Ireland00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Slovakia00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary00000000
2Russia00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Turkey00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Finland00000000
3R. of Ireland00000000
4Wales00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece00000000
2Kosovo00000000
3Moldova00000000
4Slovenia00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Lithuania00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Faroe Islands00000000
3Latvia00000000
4Malta00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories