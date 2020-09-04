EFL Cup
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough17:30ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 32Stojanovic
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 4Hall
  • 6Fry
  • 29Spence
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 8Wing
  • 3Johnson
  • 11Fletcher
  • 9Assombalonga

Substitutes

  • 12Browne
  • 15Wood
  • 24Folarin
  • 27Bola
  • 28Stubbs
  • 36Walker
  • 42Pears

Shrewsbury

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 17Love
  • 5Williams
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 3Golbourne
  • 25High
  • 15Walker
  • 4Edwards
  • 7Whalley
  • 9Pyke
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 2Pierre
  • 18Fossey
  • 19Barnett
  • 22Daniels
  • 23Udoh
  • 28Goss
  • 30Gregory
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

