Odsonne Edouard will miss Sunday's game with Motherwell with a thigh problem

Neil Lennon wants Celtic's "unsettled" players to "do what is best for the club" and focus on the season ahead.

The manager was stinging in his criticism after the Champions League exit against Ferencvaros and it had been reported some players wanted out.

While Lennon said he has no regrets about making the comments, he was unwilling to elaborate on them.

"We have a big year ahead of us, this is a difficult time of the year, people are unsettled," he said.

"I am not saying there is disharmony within the group but what I want is players who are with us and who really want be successful again this year.

"We want them all here. We want them to settle down and do what's best for the club and that means winning the league and trying to make the best of what's left of the European campaign."

Lennon insisted he was not suggesting there had been "any agitation" from players, amid reports that some had asked their agents to explore the prospect of leaving the club.

One who is likely to be coveted by other clubs is striker Odsonne Edouard, who missed the midweek defeat with a thigh problem.

The Frenchman will be absent again when Motherwell visit on Sunday, but new signing David Turnbull is available to feature against his former club.

"We've got a brilliant young Scottish talent and I want him to flourish here," Lennon said. "He's got a touch of class about him."