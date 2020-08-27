Aberdeen eight 'already punished' before Scottish FA hearing

Jonny Hayes is one of the eight Aberdeen players facing an Scottish FA disciplinary hearing

The eight Aberdeen players who broke quarantine rules have been "publicly humiliated" after being guilty only of "naivety" says manager Derek McInnes.

Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matthew Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna met in a bar on 1 August.

Two tested positive for Covid-19 and two Aberdeen games were postponed.

They face a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing on Friday and McInnes says they "have clearly been punished" already.

"My players were guilty of nothing other than naivety," said the manager after a 6-0 Europa League first qualifying round win over NSI Runavik.

"There was nobody going out there and thinking they were above the rules.

"My players have been publicly humiliated by far too many people making comment on them, having their say and not letting it go. They've been fined by the club. We'll take what comes."

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli is also facing a Scottish FA charge after visiting Spain then not isolating prior to playing as a substitute against Kilmarnock days later.

Aberdeen and Celtic face SPFL disciplinary charges over the protocol breaches.

"The boys have made a mistake," added McInnes of his players. "The whole country, not just my players, have been making mistakes left, right and centre."