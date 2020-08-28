Hearts fear prolonged Championship stay if new Covid outbreak

Andrew McKinlay was previously a Scottish FA board member and was recently chief executive at Scottish Golf

Hearts have a "real concern" that they could be in the Scottish Championship for more than one season should there be another Covid-19 outbreak, says new chief executive Andrew McKinlay.

The Tynecastle club were relegated from the top flight after last term was curtailed due to the pandemic.

And McKinlay admits Hearts are praying any second wave does not disrupt this season, which starts on 17 October.

"It can't be any more than hope that we are not in that situation," he said.

"That has been a concern for Hearts when we were challenging the decision [to be relegated].

"There is a real concern that if things go wrong this year, we end up being stuck, not just for one season but for two seasons."

Former Scottish FA board member McKinlay joined Hearts earlier in August after a stint at Scottish Golf.

Having been involved in the game before, he is fully aware of the politics and acknowledges that the current voting structure within the SPFL is an ongoing issue.

Hearts - and a number of other clubs - failed to have resolutions voted through during the summer, often because they needed the backing of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs.

"We have all seen over the summer the discussions but to change that you need an 11-1 vote, so there is a catch 22 situation there," McKinlay said. "I'm not sure I can see it changing.

"But fighting is not going to take us anywhere and we need to look at ways where we make this product an attractive proposition for broadcasters and for people to watch the game."