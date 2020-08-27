Lawrence Shankland: Dundee Utd striker doubt for Scotland games

Lawrence Shankland has only featured in one game this season

Striker Lawrence Shankland is a doubt for Scotland's Nations League double-header with an ankle injury, says Dundee United manager Micky Mellon.

Shankland has not played for four weeks and will likely only be fit enough for a place on the bench when United travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has upped his training, but United are wary of risking him.

"If the game was today, he wouldn't play," Mellon said of Scotland's Nations League opener with Israel.

"I spoke to Steve about it - he was always going to name him in the squad. But there will come a time this week where the question will be: yes or no?"

Scotland host Israel next Friday before travelling to face the Czech Republic three days later.

Shankland appeared in United's season opener with St Johnstone but has been absent since as the promoted side have started strongly.

Mellon said Saturday's trip to Rugby Park would be "too early" for him to start a game, but that they "might look at the bench".

"We need to get it right as he's such an important player to us," added the manager, who has taken former Rochdale midfielder Florent Hoti on trial. "We will not risk making it any worse."