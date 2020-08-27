Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Marcus Dewhurst has represented England at Under-19 level

League Two side Carlisle United have re-signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on loan until January.

The 19-year-old joined the Cumbrians on loan in January, but did not feature as the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's been with us before, and has an unbelievable attitude to his game and preparation," boss Chris Beech said. external-link

The move comes after Magnus Norman suffered an injury which means he will miss the start of the new season.

