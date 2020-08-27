Hearts: Ann Budge has 'no regrets' over court challenge to relegation

Ann Budge has no regrets about pursuing a challenge to Hearts' relegation in court

Ann Budge says challenging Hearts' relegation in court "needed to be done", even though a judge ruled it had to be settled by arbitration.

Hearts, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers were demoted from the Premiership, Championship and League One after last season was curtailed.

Hearts and Thistle took their case to court before arbitration under Scottish FA rules confirmed the relegations.

"I don't regret it," Hearts owner Budge told BBC Scotland.

"I firmly believe there was a problem that needed to be aired. I thought we had been wronged.

"I thought there is so much interest I think it is right it should have been addressed openly in public."

Budge believes Hearts may have had more success in open court but "wasn't surprised" arbitration was where the case ended and has "no problem" with the evidence being made public.

"Without all of the evidence you are only seeing one half of the story," she added.

"Throughout this whole thing I have tried to ensure what I was being critical of is the process, the systems, not individuals and I still firmly believe that.

"If the only thing that comes out of this whole episode is that we do visit the decision-making process, the voting system, saying this clearly isn't appropriate, it will have been worth doing.

"It's very, very hard for anybody to fight anything in Scottish football and that can't be right."