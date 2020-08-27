Josh Harrop: Preston North End midfielder signs new contract

Josh Harrop scored eight goals in 36 appearances for Preston North End last season

Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has signed a new contract to remain with the Championship club until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old joined in 2017 from Manchester United and has made 86 appearances for the Lilywhites.

"I can't wait to kick on now and show what I can do and do my best," he told the club website.external-link

"I just want to show the fans the best version of me, I want to excite them and score some goals this season."

Harrop returned to action last season following a cruciate knee ligament injury in the 2018-19 campaign and he went on to score eight goals in 36 appearances.

