Rhys Healey: MK Dons forward leaves to join French side Toulouse

MK Dons forward Rhys Healey has left the League One club to join French Ligue 2 side Toulouse FC for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old moved to Stadium:MK from Cardiff City in August of 2019 following a loan spell at the club.

During his time with the club, he made 42 appearances and scored 21 goals.

"We didn't have to sell Rhys in this window and we certainly didn't want to," MK Dons manager Russell Martin told the club's official website.

"The interest from Toulouse intensified over the last few weeks to the point where he expressed that he saw his future in the south of France.

"We then worked hard, as a club and with the player, to get a deal that was much improved on their initial offer."

