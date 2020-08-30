Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Edouard, Morelos, Rogic, Kent, Hickey, Colley, Duffy

Hibernian were forced to cancel training on Friday after a first-team player tested positive for Covid-19 and are now awaiting the result of a further NHS test, which they should receive on Sunday ahead of their Scottish Premiership game against Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic have submitted a formal offer of about £7.6m, inclusive of a £1.8m initial loan cost, for Sampdoria's 27-year-old Gambia defender, Omar Colley, according to a report in an Italian newspaper. (Secolo XIX, via Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Brighton & Hove Albion are prepared to allow Celtic to pay their £5m valuation of Shane Duffy in instalments, with the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-half also attracting interest from Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United. (Sunday Post)

Celtic want at least £40m for Odsonne Edouard should they sell the 22-year-old French striker, who is attracting interest from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United, as the Scottish champions owe a 40% sell-on clause to his former club, Paris St-Germain. (Mail On Sunday)

Celtic have accepted a bid for 27-year-old out-of-favour Australia midfielder Tom Rogic, who has been linked with a move to Qatar. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Steven Gerrard expects Alfredo Morelos to still be a Rangers player after the international break after the Colombian striker, who remains a transfer target for Lille, returned to the squad for Saturday's 2-0 win over Hamilton Academical. (The Herald On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he does not know whether 24-year-old striker Alfredo Morelos will still be at Ibrox after the international break. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Winger Ryan Kent says he wants to repay Rangers for the faith they have shown him despite continued interest in the 23-year-old from Leeds United, who had a £10m offer rejected earlier this month. (Scotland On Sunday)

Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey is poised to fly to Italy within the next 24 hours to sign for Bologna, with the Serie A outfit close to meeting the Scottish Championship club's £1.5m valuation of the 18-year-old as talks continue between them. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Sheffield United have shown concrete interest in 23-year-old Scotland winger Oliver Burke, who has returned to West Bromwich Albion from a loan spell with Alaves. (Sunday Mail)

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has not ruled out in-demand Ivan Toney staying at London Road this summer, despite the 24-year-old being a Celtic target and Brentford reportedly having a bid of around £9m accepted for the striker who has only 12 months remaining on his contract. (Sunday Mail)

Former Israel international Ronny Rosenthal says Celtic need to hasten their pursuit of countryman Shon Weissman, who has been linked with the Scottish champions after scoring 30 goals in his first season with Wolfsberger in the Austrian league, because the 24-year-old is also attracting interest from Real Valladolid and Leeds United. (Sunday Post)

Manager Neil Lennon says it is "ludicrous" to suggest Celtic would forego a European run in order to secure a 10th domestic title in a row. (The National)