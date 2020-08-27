Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'feels' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign deal

Aubameyang has scored 54 Premier League goals for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is "pretty confident" captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract.

The 31-year-old Gabon striker, who joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, has a year remaining on his current contract.

"We have had some really good talks with him and his agent and I am pretty confident we will find an agreement soon. That's my feeling," said Arteta.

Arteta is also "pretty positive" Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join.

Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old and the Press Association reported the Brazil centre-back underwent a medical this week.

Former Arsenal captain Arteta, who replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates in December, said: "We can't announce anything yet, the deal is not finalised.

"He is a player we have followed for a long time and hopefully we can get it done. Sometimes in the last final stages it is not as easy as it looks, but again we are pretty positive we can do it."

Arsenal finished eighth last term but qualified for the Europa League along with Leicester and Tottenham by virtue of their FA Cup final win against Chelsea, when Aubameyang scored twice.