Judge me by my performances - Stokes

Striker Anthony Stokes hopes to be judged for his performances on the pitch and not "bit and pieces" off it after joining Livingston.

The former Celtic forward has played just 36 times in Greece, Iran and Turkey since leaving Hibernian in 2018.

The 32-year-old has also been involved in legal issues resulting in court appearances but he says his focus is now on making an impact at Livingston.

"Throughout my career there has always been off-the-field issues," he said.

"I think a lot of the time they can be blown out of proportion but I always performed on the pitch.

"My job is to come and play football - it's nothing to do with my personal life or me as a person. That is all I am worried about."

Since leaving Hibs two-and-a-half years ago, Stokes has had an itinerant existence at various clubs in the east of Europe.

The former Republic of Ireland international admits he found his time in Iran, especially, a culture shock.

"The football side of it and the people, they were great," he explained. "But culturally it's quite difficult for someone like myself. I found it difficult.

"It's been a good experience, a good life lesson, to get away and put yourself out of your comfort zone, but I'm glad to be back."

Stokes has regularly scored goals in Scottish football with Falkirk, Celtic, and in three spells at Hibs.

He could feature for Livingston against Ross County on Saturday but admits he still has work to do in terms of overall fitness and match sharpness.

"I feel much more settled here," he said. "There is probably an added bit of pressure coming back after a couple of years but it is not something that is going to impact me."