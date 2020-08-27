Wrexham make Theo Vassell sixth summer signing

Theo Vassell made 20 appearances for Macclesfield in 2019-20

Wrexham have signed former Macclesfield defender Theo Vassell on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old becomes manager Dean Keates' sixth summer signing at the Racecourse.

Vassell, who can play at centre-back and full-back, joins the National League club after time in League Two with Port Vale and the Silkmen.

He left Macclesfield in February ahead of a move to Southend, but could not sign because of a transfer embargo.

Arriving at Wrexham as a free agent, Vassell said: "I'm delighted to get it over the line, finally. It's been a long time coming and it's been a while since I've played football so just to get back on the pitch is something I'm looking forward to.

"The manager knows where I want to go and I know where he wants to go, and where he wants to take the club so I want to be a part of that and to keep improving."

Wrexham have already secured deals for Jamie Reckord, Elliott Durrell, Jordan Ponticelli, Reece Hall-Johnson and Jordan Davies ahead of the new season, which begins on 3 October.