Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze scored 14 goals for QPR in the Championship last season

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of QPR forward Eberechi Eze on a five-year deal for £19.5m.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international started every game and scored 14 goals for QPR in the Championship last season.

Eze will boost Roy Hodgson's attacking options as only relegated Norwich (26) scored fewer goals than Palace (31) in last season's Premier League.

Palace host Southampton in their first top flight game on 12 September.

Eze, 22, said: "As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it's a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on."

Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, said: "Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely.

"We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development."

Meanwhile, QPR say the transfer comes at an important stage "amid unprecedented economic times".

"You never want to lose one of your best players but the situation dictates that it's necessary so that we can, ultimately, grow and progress," said QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand.