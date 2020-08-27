Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Donervon Daniels scored one goal in four appearances for Luton during his year-long stay at Kenilworth Road

League One newcomers Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Donervon Daniels after his departure from Luton Town.

The 26-year-old featured four times for the Hatters last season, having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

The centre-back has signed a two-year contract at Gresty Road.

Former West Brom trainee Daniels has had spells at Wigan and Blackpool, along with loan stints at Tranmere, Gillingham, Aberdeen and Rochdale.

