Ivan Sanchez: Birmingham City sign winger from Elche
Championship club Birmingham City have signed winger Ivan Sanchez on a free transfer from Spanish side Elche.
The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Blues, with the option of a further year.
Former Almeria and Albacete man Sanchez spent three years with Elche, helping the club win promotion to La Liga last season via the play-offs.
The Spaniard becomes Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka's third signing of the summer transfer window.
