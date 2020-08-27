Ivan Sanchez: Birmingham City sign winger from Elche

From the section

Ivan Sanchez featured for Elche as they beat Girona on Sunday to win promotion from the Spanish Segunda Division

Championship club Birmingham City have signed winger Ivan Sanchez on a free transfer from Spanish side Elche.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Blues, with the option of a further year.

Former Almeria and Albacete man Sanchez spent three years with Elche, helping the club win promotion to La Liga last season via the play-offs.

The Spaniard becomes Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka's third signing of the summer transfer window.

