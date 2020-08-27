Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena lost to Cliftonville in last season's Co Antrim Shield final

Last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United will not be competing in the 2020-21 County Antrim Shield.

The Co Antrim FA said it was informed by the Irish Premiership side that they will be opting out of the competition.

Lisburn Distillery of the Premier Intermediate League will take the Sky Blues' place, joining 15 other clubs to compete for the trophy.

In a change to the normal schedule, the Co Antrim Shield will kick off the domestic football season.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be staged prior to the start of the Irish Premiership campaign.

The league season is scheduled to start on 17 October but the County Antrim FA plans to stage rounds one and two of its competition on 10 and 13 October.

Cliftionville are the holders of the trophy, having secured a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory over beaten Ballymena in the final in January.