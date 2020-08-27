Jonson Clarke-Harris: Peterborough re-sign Bristol Rovers striker

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 27 goals in 52 appearances for Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United have re-signed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers on a four-year deal, having paid an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals in 35 games for the Pirates last season, in his second campaign at the Memorial Stadium since moving from Coventry.

He has 61 goals in 267 career games, although failed to make an appearance for Posh in his first spell.

"Jonson was our number one target," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"His goal-scoring record in the past two seasons with Bristol Rovers has been very, very good."

Clarke-Harris, who also played for Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers amongst others, strengthens a Posh attack which may lose Ivan Toney, amid interest from higher league clubs.

"He gives us the physicality that we may lose with Ivan," Ferguson added.

"The other strikers aside from Ivan - Mo [Eisa], Dembs [Siriki Dembele] and Ricky-Jade [Jones] - are all very talented in what they do, but they don't have that physicality and in certain games when it is not going as well as you would like, you need someone to get hold of the ball and get you up the pitch."

