From the section Coventry

Leo Ostigard scored one goal in 29 games on loan to Bundesliga 2. side St Pauli last season

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned defender Leo Ostigard to Championship side Coventry City for the 2020-21 season.

The Norway Under-21 centre-half joined Albion from Molde in 2018, having also spent time at Viking Stavanger.

Ostigard, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Seagulls, but spent last season on loan to German second-tier side St Pauli, playing 29 games.

"He's a player with brilliant pedigree," boss Mark Robins said.

"Leo's one of the top players for his age in European football.

"Again it demonstrates the policy we've got at the club - bringing in young players to help with their careers, help them develop and help us to achieve our objectives during a season."

