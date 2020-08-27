Leo Ostigard: Brighton & Hove Albion defender joins Coventry City on loan

Leo Ostigard
Leo Ostigard scored one goal in 29 games on loan to Bundesliga 2. side St Pauli last season

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned defender Leo Ostigard to Championship side Coventry City for the 2020-21 season.

The Norway Under-21 centre-half joined Albion from Molde in 2018, having also spent time at Viking Stavanger.

Ostigard, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Seagulls, but spent last season on loan to German second-tier side St Pauli, playing 29 games.

"He's a player with brilliant pedigree," boss Mark Robins said.

"Leo's one of the top players for his age in European football.

"Again it demonstrates the policy we've got at the club - bringing in young players to help with their careers, help them develop and help us to achieve our objectives during a season."

