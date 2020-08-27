Leo Ostigard: Brighton & Hove Albion defender joins Coventry City on loan
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned defender Leo Ostigard to Championship side Coventry City for the 2020-21 season.
The Norway Under-21 centre-half joined Albion from Molde in 2018, having also spent time at Viking Stavanger.
Ostigard, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Seagulls, but spent last season on loan to German second-tier side St Pauli, playing 29 games.
"He's a player with brilliant pedigree," boss Mark Robins said.
"Leo's one of the top players for his age in European football.
"Again it demonstrates the policy we've got at the club - bringing in young players to help with their careers, help them develop and help us to achieve our objectives during a season."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.