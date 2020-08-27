Ed Williams: Doncaster Rovers sign former Kidderminster midfielder

From the section

Ed Williams has been capped by England C

Doncaster Rovers have signed 25-year-old midfielder Ed Williams after a successful trial.

Williams has agreed a two-year deal with the League One club having left National League North side Kidderminster Harriers last month.

He scored 15 goals in 50 appearances over two seasons at Aggborough.

His is Rovers' fourth new signing this summer after boss Darren Moore brought in Jason Lokilo, Josef Bursik and Taylor Richards.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.