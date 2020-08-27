Tottenham Hotspur: Wales' Josie Green named new captain

Josie Green has made 15 appearances for Wales

Wales international midfielder Josie Green has been named as the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the new Women's Super League season.

Green, 27, who joined Spurs in 2016, replaces long-serving skipper Jenna Schillaci, who retired in June.

Green signed a new two-year deal to remain in North London this summer.

"It's a huge privilege and honour for me to be named captain of this great club and it's a really proud moment for me and my family," Green said.