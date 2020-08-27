Last updated on .From the section Wales

Neco Williams, seen here on Wales Under-19 duty, signed a new five year contract with Liverpool earlier this month

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he "never saw any problems" with Liverpool defender Neco Williams to suggest he would switch international allegiances.

The Premier League winner is eligible for Wales and England, and recent reports have suggested England have been scouting the 19-year-old.

Giggs has selected Williams in his squad for Nations League games against Finland and Bulgaria next month.

"I did see the speculation that he could play for England," Giggs said.

Wrexham-born Williams qualifies for England through his grandparents, but Giggs says there has never been an issue despite England scouts looking at him.

"From speaking to Neco, I think he's the most-capped Under-19s player for Wales," Giggs said.

"He's come through the system, every time I've spoken and communicated with him he's keen to play for Wales. I never saw any problems.

"I did see the speculation that he could play for England but it's never cropped up in our conversations. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Wales travel to Finland on Thursday, 3 September for a match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, before hosting Bulgaria at Cardiff City Stadium the following Sunday.

Bale situation ‘no issue’ for Wales boss Giggs

Williams and another young defender, Swansea's Ben Cabango, 20, are selected in the senior squad for the first time and Giggs believes both players have a bright future ahead of potential debuts.

"I've been hugely impressed with both of them," said Giggs.

"Obviously Neco is at a huge club in Liverpool and is getting plenty of game time, especially towards the end of last season.

"He's been really impressive in taking his chance. He's an exciting prospect. Ben also, I've known a lot about him with Robert Page coming onto the staff, he's worked with him in the Under-21s.

"I followed him last year when he played for the Under-21s, but he had a fantastic season, especially towards the end of the season with Swansea, and I'm excited to work with them because I think they're two talents who will be playing many games for Wales for years to come."

Giggs says the emergence of Williams, who can battle with Swansea's Conor Roberts over the Wales right-back berth, offers him the kind of competition for places he needs in his squad.

"Myself and my staff, we want to win games and we want to have a competitive environment," Giggs added.

"You look at, for example, Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. Wow.

"Looking at those two, potentially, they could be fighting it out for that right-back position. That is what I want in every position."