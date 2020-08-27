Wigan Athletic: Administrators confident a deal to sell club can go ahead

More than £100,000 has been raised by Wigan fans just 24 hours after a scheme was launched to raise £500,000 to secure the club's future

Wigan Athletic's administrators are confident that a deal to sell the club can take place in time for them to start the 2020-21 League One season.

Begbies Traynor set a deadline of 31 August to sell the club, otherwise they may not be able to start the season.

On Wednesday, the Latics' supporters' club said they aim to raise £500,000 by Monday to secure the club's future.

"I'm still optimistic that one of these deals will come to fruition," administrator Gerald Krasner said.

During a press conference held on Thursday, he continued: "I've got what I call the frontrunners. I've got two different groups of Americans and I've got two UK bidders.

"One of the UK people has got the wherewithal to do it, but has got certain conditions, so we're still talking to these people."

Despite their good form on the pitch after the resumption of the 2019-20 season this summer, Wigan were relegated from the Championship due to a 12-point deduction after they went into administration.

The supporters' club has raised more than £100,000 of their £500,000 target within 24 hours of launching their pledge drive but Krasner says any prospective owner would need £4m, which includes their DW Stadium home.

As the 31 August deadline approaches, Krasner also said that the risk of liquidation still looms, despite four parties stating their interest in a takeover.

"I must be honest and I'm talking to the fans. If none of the bids, including the supporters, do come to fruition, we do run out of options," he added.

"At that stage we would have to seriously consider whether the club has a future and whether we should just sell the properties and put the club into liquidation."