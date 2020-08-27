George Evans: Derby County midfielder signs contract extension until 2022

George Evans came through Manchester City's youth system before joining Reading in 2016

Derby County midfielder George Evans has signed a new deal to keep him with the Rams until the summer of 2022.

The 25-year-old joined the club in 2018 from Reading and has made 34 appearances for the Championship side.

After starting his career at Manchester City, Evans had spells on loan with Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Walsall before joining Reading.

Evans, who can also play in defence, featured 20 times as Derby finished 10th last season.