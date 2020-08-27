Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Gareth Barry made six appearances in all competitions last season as West Brom earned promotion back to the Premier League

Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry has retired from football at the age of 39.

Barry, who has spent the past three seasons with West Brom, made 833 appearances during his 22-year career, a record 653 of those in the Premier League.

He was part of the Manchester City side that won the FA Cup in 2011 and Premier League title the following year.

Barry also earned 53 caps for England between 2000 and 2012.

He made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa in May 1998 and is the first player to reach 600 starts in the competition.

In September 2017 he broke Ryan Giggs' record by making his 633rd Premier League appearance in West Brom's 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Barry also holds the record for Premier League yellow cards, with 119, with Wayne Rooney the only other player to have hit 100.

He captained England once, in a friendly against Egypt in 2010, and was part of the Three Lions squads for Euro 2000 and the 2010 World Cup.

The midfielder was also the scorer of England's 2,000th goal - a header against Sweden in November 2011.