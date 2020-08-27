Vera Pauw: Republic of Ireland women's manager agrees new deal

Republic player Katie McCabe celebrates with Vera Pauw after the qualifier win over Greece in March

Vera Pauw will remain as Republic of Ireland women's boss if they qualify for the 2021 European Championships.

Pauw is contracted to the end of the qualifiers but this will be extended if they make the finals, which because of Covid-19 are delayed to July 2022.

The Republic are top of Group I after winning all five of their qualifiers.

"We've a lot of hard work with three big games ahead but it is a challenge for which we will do everything in our power to succeed in," said Pauw.

The 57-year-old from the Netherlands, who took charge of the team last year, will prepare the Republic for the remaining games away to Germany (15 September), away to Ukraine (23 October), and home to Germany (1 December).

"It is fantastic to have the support of the FAI as we look to secure qualification for the UEFA Women's European Championships, which will now be held in 2022," added Pauw.

"The assistance of Ruud Dokter, Eileen Gleeson and Jan Willem van Ede has been invaluable since taking over as manager, so too has been the work of our backroom staff and the response from the players.

"If we can continue to work together then I'm sure that we will perform to our max at the moment."