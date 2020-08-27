Celtic: 'It doesn't matter if they want to be here or not' - captain demands commitment

Captain Scott Brown (centre) says Celtic need to recover quickly from the pain of missing out on the Champions League

Every player should be completely committed to the Celtic cause, even if they have ambitions to move on, insists captain Scott Brown.

Following Wednesday's Champions League qualifying exit, manager Neil Lennon revealed some of his squad had been "making waves to leave".

Brown was surprised by the comments but stressed the need for dedication.

"It doesn't matter if they want to be here or not, everyone gives 100%, the gaffer demands it," he said.

"For me, the lads want to be here. I don't know what people have said to the manager individually to be perfectly honest.

"There are a lot of lads who love this club that want to see us winning games, that have been here throughout, winning trophies, winning trebles and we know the feeling and it means so much to us."

Celtic lost out 2-1 at home to Ferencvaros to miss out on the Champions League group phase for the third year running.

Afterwards, a frustrated Lennon said: "It is on me and I have to accept the consequences," before suggesting he has players who have told him they no longer want to be at the club.

"They have made inroads into that in the last six months or so," he said. "So if they don't want to be here, we have to do something about it.

"If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed. I'm not going to go into it but I'm putting it out there because it has been bugging me for a long, long time."

Celtic drop into the Europa League but the immediate focus is on Sunday's home game with Motherwell as the Premiership champions continue their quest for a record 10 consecutive titles.

"It's all about how we bounce back, we know what we are going to get in the papers for the next couple of days," added Brown.

"We know we've got to get together, we've got to be stronger than we ever have been."

'Lennon looking for a reaction' - analysis

Steven Pressley, former Celtic & Scotland defender on BBC Radio Scotland

When I was a player if something needed to be said then I liked my manager to say it. There will be quite a number of players in that Celtic dressing room possibly thinking the same things as Neil Lennon and they'll probably be happy that he's said it.

Sometimes as a manager you have to use the media to create that tension within your club. That's one of Neil's strengths and he hopes it will get a reaction.