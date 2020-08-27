Dino Visser: Port Vale sign South African goalkeeper after trial

Dino Visser made just two appearances for Exeter but was a hero in one of them, saving all three penalties he faced in an EFL Trophy shoot-out
Port Vale have signed South African goalkeeper Dino Visser on a one-year contract after a successful trial.

The 31-year-old moved to England a year ago having spent almost a decade playing in his homeland.

He earned a short-term deal at Exeter City after Lewis Ward broke his arm in October and made two appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Visser moved to Crewe just before the coronavirus lockdown but did not feature for the Railwaymen.

