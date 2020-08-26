Last updated on .From the section Football

Ollie Watkins (centre) has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has been named Championship Player of the Season in the EFL Awards.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 50 games as the Bees made the play-off final, where they lost to Fulham.

Jude Bellingham, 17, was named Young Player of the Season after an impressive campaign which saw him move to German side Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder made 44 appearances for Birmingham City after becoming their youngest-ever player last August.

The awards ceremony was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the winners selected by an independent judging panel.

Peterborough United forward Ivan Toney was named League One's best player after scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

The highly rated 24-year-old went on a run of nine goals in his club's last seven games before the season ended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eoin Doyle (left) will stay in League Two with Bolton this season while Ivan Toney is likely to leave Peterborough

Eoin Doyle's impressive scoring exploits saw him win the League Two award - he scored 25 goals for Swindon Town as the Robins won the title on average points per game.

Doyle, 32, scored in 11 consecutive League Two games between 12 October and 26 December.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon from Bradford City before securing a permanent move in January, and this summer moved to Bolton.

Burton Albion's Charles Vernam was awarded Goal of the Season for his strike for former club Grimsby Town against Colchester United in February - the 23-year-old striker rounded off a hat-trick as he beat three players on a mazy dribble from just outside his own penalty area to fire in low from the edge of the box.

Other EFL Awards winners

Championship Apprentice of the Year: Jude Bellingham - Birmingham City (now Borussia Dortmund)

League One Apprentice of the Year: Luke Matheson - Rochdale (now Wolverhampton Wanderers)

League Two Apprentice of the Year: Scott Pollock - Northampton Town

Moment of the Season: 'Football Never Went Away' - Response of EFL Clubs to Covid-19 pandemic

Championship Family Club of the Year: Luton Town

League One Family Club of the Year: Peterborough United

League Two Family Club of the Year: Plymouth Argyle