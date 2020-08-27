Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Ross County, Dundee Utd, Alfredo Morelos

Scottish football bosses fear the government could backtrack on plans to let fans back into grounds from the middle of next month after booting out a request from Celtic to stage a trial run this weekend. (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos will be back and available for selection for Rangers' trip to Hamilton - as the striker waits for Lille to return to the table with an increased bid. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says the club's Champions League qualifying exit at home to Ferencvaros is "embarrassing". (Sun)

Ferencvaros manager Serhiy Rebrov admits he was amazed Celtic didn't play with a recognised centre forward in the absence of the injured Odsonne Edouard last night. (Glasgow Times)

Scotland's most senior law officer has admitted malicious prosecution of the former administrators of Rangers in connection with the collapsed club fraud case. (Herald)

Ross County have revealed they have put the Global Energy Stadium forward to the authorities as a test venue for the return of fans to football matches. (Press & Journal)

Dundee United have handed a trial to 19-year-old former Rochdale midfielder Florent Hoti. (Daily Record)

Manager Stephen Robinson insists Motherwell can cope without Celtic-target David Turnbull as they begin their European journey tonight - because they managed to get there without him. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson couldn't be happier with Danny McNamara's excellent start to life at McDiarmid Park and says there is more to come from the on-loan full-back. (Courier)

Celtic could land a £5m sell-on fee as Moussa Dembele is being lined up for a switch to Barcelona - by Parkhead idol Henrik Larsson, now on the Nou Camp coaching team. (Sun via Gianluca Di Marzio)