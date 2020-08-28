Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

All 12 sides are in action this weekend before the Scottish Premiership takes a two-week break for the return of international football.

Three Saturday fixtures are followed by leaders Rangers at Hamilton Academical in the 17:30 kick-off.

Then on Sunday, Celtic host Motherwell while unbeaten Hibernian welcome Aberdeen.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your side's preferred XI.

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Youssouf Mulumbu could make his third debut for Kilmarnock after signing for another spell at Rugby Park. Fellow midfielder Alan Power is out with a hamstring problem, while defender Ross Millen completes a two-game ban.

United striker Lawrence Shankland may be fit enough for a place on the bench. Ryan Edwards has returned to training after sitting out United's last two games with an hamstring strain.

Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba: "It's not been the start we were planning to have but we've definitely got a lot in that changing room and can turn it around."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "Shankland is now moving along rapidly. He's back into the reckoning to rejoin the group."

Did you know? After winning three consecutive league matches in February, Kilmarnock have since gone nine without a win in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L6). They last went winless in 10 league matches back in September 2017.

Livingston v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Striker Anthony Stokes is short of fitness but could make his Livingston debut off the bench. Keaghan Jacobs, Steve Lawson (both foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are out.

Ross County defender Coll Donaldson, who picked up a knock last weekend, is a doubt along with striker Lee Erwin (knee).

Livingston striker Anthony Stokes: "My job is to come and play football - it's nothing to do with my personal life or me as a person. That is all I am worried about."

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Livingston have had a tough run of fixtures and their talisman has now left. There will probably have to be a little bit of a style change in how they approach games."

Did you know? Livingston are without a win in nine league games (D4 L5), their poorest run in the top flight since April 2006 (14 matches).

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is banned having been sent off after last week's injury-time defeat to Hibernian. His place could go to Murray Davidson, who is ready to return after seven months out with an Achilles injury. Strikers Stevie May and Chris Kane are also back in the reckoning.

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy will miss the trip to his former club through suspension after his red card against Ross County. Ilkay Durmus returns to the squad after missing out on last weekend's game and new signing Dylan Connolly is available.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We haven't managed to open the scoring in the first five games this season. The starts are huge if you can get the first goal in this league, so that's what we'll be going out to do on Saturday."

St Mirren's new signing, winger Dylan Connolly: "When a manager tells you how much he wants you, it is a good welcome."

Did you know? Jonathan Obika has scored five of St Mirren's last seven league goals, including both of their last two.

Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sat, 17:30)

Hamilton midfielder Will Collar is back training with the first team but not be ready to play. Club captain Brian Easton is still out following ankle surgery.

Alfredo Morelos will not be guaranteed a place in the Rangers squad, despite turning over a new leaf with boss Steven Gerrard. Allan McGregor will compete with Jon McLaughlin to start in goal after recovering from the knock that has kept him out for the last four games, while Leon Balogun is back from a quad strain.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "My players have to believe that they deserve to be on the same pitch as Rangers and can get something out of the game."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "What I will say is that we have definitely seen a difference in Alfredo Morelos' application. He has re-focused himself into training well and worked hard this week."

Did you know? Rangers are the only side yet to concede a goal in this season's Scottish Premiership; they are the first side to concede no goals in their opening five games in the competition since Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2014-15 (also first five).

Celtic v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic's new signing David Turnbull will be in the squad for the match against his former club. Striker Odsonne Edouard will again miss out due to a thigh injury, along with Mikey Johnston (calf surgery) and Leigh Griffiths (calf). Midfielder Nir Bitton hopes to shrug off a groin injury.

Motherwell are set to welcome back forward Jermaine Hylton, who missed Thursday's 5-1 Europa League drubbing of Glentoran after rolling an ankle last Saturday. Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I am not saying there is disharmony within the group but what I want is players who are with us and who really want be successful again this year."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It was really pleasing to see all three forwards score on Thursday night and hopefully we can kick on."

Did you know? Motherwell are the only side yet to score an away goal in this season's Scottish Premiership; the Steelmen are winless in six away league outings (D3 L3).

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sun, 16:30)

Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet is rated "tough and go", having missed last weekend's win over St Johnstone with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Funso Ojo returns from suspension for Aberdeen after missing the midweek victory over NSI Runavik. Michael Devlin (hamstring) and strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Ryan Edmondson (ankle) remain out.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "There is not a lot between the teams in the Scottish Premiership. To continue stay on the right side of those fine margins, that is the time to strengthen and we want to do so."

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis: "This is the best squad we've had since I've been here."

Did you know? Hibs have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches; they last kept a shutout in four consecutive top-flight fixtures in March 2009 under Mixu Paatelainen, when the fourth clean sheet was at home to Aberdeen.