Coleraine: 'We don't realise what we have achieved'- Bannsiders boss Kearney

Oran Kearney has praised Coleraine's "phenomenal" effort after the Bannsiders stunned Slovenian giants Maribor in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

James McLaughlin's opener was cancelled out by Vancas Pozeg but resilient Coleraine took the game to extra-time.

After Maribor missed a penalty in extra-time, Coleraine kept their cool to progress after a flawless shootout.

"It's hard to try and sum up my emotions," said the Bannsiders boss.

"It hasn't sunk it. I don't think that any of us have any idea what we have just done."

Maribor, who were in the Champions League with Liverpool and Sevilla as recently as 2017-18, were heavily-fancied to progress.

McLaughlin's superb strike opened the scoring in the second-half, however Coleraine's lead lasted just three minutes and Kearney said the resilience shown by his side was "the most pleasing aspect" of the win.

"There was such mental energy that went into the game up until the goal, it is such a release when the goal goes in," added the 42-year-old.

"It was maybe a bit of inexperience at this level. At the point we really needed to knuckle down the adrenaline was flowing.

"The most pleasing aspect of it is to have come that far, and to have the lift followed by the low of their goal, the majority of teams would pack it in then and it would finish two, three or four."

'Spot kicks were superb'

The Irish Premiership runners-up exited the Irish Cup semi-final after losing a penalty shootout to Ballymena United in July and Kearney was delighted with how his players "got back on the horse".

"The courage of every single player who stepped up tonight, and the quality of the five penalties, was superb," he said.

Kearney admitted he knew his side were up against the odds in Slovenia but deserved a place in the second round of qualifying.

"You come here with the history and prestige of the club you are playing against, and that is something we have experienced a lot of over the last day or two," he added..

"So to go and put in the performance and shift that we did tonight is phenomenal."