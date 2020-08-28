Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

From the section

Can Amy Irons repeat her debut Sportscene Predictions victory of last week?

This time, she takes on Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton as the two forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership - week 6 Amy Leanne Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd 2-1 2-1 Livingston v Ross County 1-1 2-1 St Johnstone v St Mirren 1-0 1-2 Hamilton Acad v Rangers 0-2 0-3 Celtic v Motherwell 3-1 2-1 Hibernian v Aberdeen 1-1 2-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Livingston v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 1-2

Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sat, 17:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Leanne's prediction: 0-3

Celtic v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Julie Fleeting 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Amy 230 Pundits 220