Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Can Amy Irons repeat her debut Sportscene Predictions victory of last week?
This time, she takes on Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton as the two forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.
|Scottish Premiership - week 6
|Amy
|Leanne
|Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd
|2-1
|2-1
|Livingston v Ross County
|1-1
|2-1
|St Johnstone v St Mirren
|1-0
|1-2
|Hamilton Acad v Rangers
|0-2
|0-3
|Celtic v Motherwell
|3-1
|2-1
|Hibernian v Aberdeen
|1-1
|2-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Leanne's prediction: 2-1
Livingston v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Leanne's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Leanne's prediction: 1-2
Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sat, 17:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Leanne's prediction: 0-3
Celtic v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Leanne's prediction: 2-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sun, 16:30)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Leanne's prediction: 2-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|230
|Pundits
|220
|Amy v Pundits
|P5
|W1
|D2
|L2