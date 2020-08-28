Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Can Amy Irons repeat her debut Sportscene Predictions victory of last week?

This time, she takes on Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton as the two forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership - week 6
AmyLeanne
Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd2-12-1
Livingston v Ross County1-12-1
St Johnstone v St Mirren1-01-2
Hamilton Acad v Rangers0-20-3
Celtic v Motherwell3-12-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen1-12-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Livingston v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 1-2

Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sat, 17:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Leanne's prediction: 0-3

Celtic v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Julie Fleeting60
Shaun Maloney60
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy230
Pundits220
Amy v Pundits
P5W1D2L2

