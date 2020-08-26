Ryan Longman: AFC Wimbledon sign Brighton forward on season-long loan

Ryan Longman has played one senior game for Brighton

League One club AFC Wimbledon have signed teenage Brighton forward Ryan Longman on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made one Carabao Cup appearance for the Seagulls, and played for their Under-21 side against the Dons in last season's EFL Trophy.

"I need to show the manager at Brighton (Graham Potter) that I can play men's football and I'm ready for the step up," said Longman.

"I think coming to Wimbledon will definitely prove that."

Dons manager Glyn Hodges added: "When we faced Brighton last season Ryan played very well and we've kept tabs on him ever since.

"We tried to bring him here in January, but he wasn't fit enough to come, so this is a signing that we pursued all summer."

