Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Scott Wagstaff scored twice when AFC Wimbledon beat Premier League side West Ham in the FA Cup in 2019

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Scott Wagstaff on a one-year contract following his release by AFC Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old scored six goals in 72 appearances for the Dons, having joined from Gillingham in the summer of 2018.

The former Charlton Athletic man has also played for Bristol City, with whom he won the League One title in 2014-15.

"It's been a long time since I've last played and I've missed it so much," Wagstaff told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.