Christian Maghoma: Gillingham sign former Tottenham youngster

Christian Maghoma is Gillingham's 10th signing of the summer transfer window

League One club Gillingham have signed former Tottenham Hotspur trainee Christian Maghoma on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old centre-back has spent the past two years playing in Poland with Arka Gdynia.

Maghoma, a DR Congo international, did not make a senior appearance for Spurs but did feature for the Premier League club in the EFL Trophy in 2017-18.

"Christian is a big, powerful, no-nonsense central defender," boss Steve Evans told the club website.

The Gills have not disclosed the length of Maghoma's deal at Priestfield.

