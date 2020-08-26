Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

David Turnbull has caught the eye in Motherwell's opening five games of the season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has hailed David Turnbull as one of the best talents Scotland has produced, as talks continue over a move to Celtic.

Turnbull, 21, was close to completing a £3m switch 14 months ago, only for a knee problem to scupper the move.

However, Celtic are back in for the highly-regarded Scotland under-21 midfielder.

"He's a top, top talent. One of the best talents I believe Scotland will have produced," says Robinson.

"I can't sing his praises high enough, in terms of his mentality and his talent."

Turnbull missed training on Wednesday before Motherwell's Europa League match with Glentoran and it remains unclear if he will play any part.

But Robinson says seeing his best players leave is just part of how his job works at Fir Park.

"We lose players every year," he said. "That's the model, that's how we survive. We develop players, we've developed them consistently over three-and-a-half years. We sell players every single year.

"I'm delighted for the players that move on because it's tribute to the staff here and their work from a young age right through all the way to the first team. That's where we get our buzz from."