Sportscene: Chris Iwelumo among pundits this weekend

Chris Iwelumo earned four caps for Scotland

Former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo will appear twice on BBC Scotland's Sportscene programmes this weekend.

Iwelumo joins Leanne Crichton for Saturday's Sportscene results show, and another national team player, James McFadden, for Sportscene Saturday.

That programme from 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland has action from the day's four Scottish Premiership games.

And on Sunday, Michael Stewart and Marvin Bartley join Steven Thompson for Sportscene on Sunday at 19:15.

Both programmes are repeated on BBC One later on those days.

Fans can keep up to date with matches as they happen on Sportscene Results, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on both Saturday and Sunday.