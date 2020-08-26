Fans' group backs MP call for live games when fans are not allowed in stadiums

Fans have not been allowed at English top-flight stadiums since football returned in June

The Football Supporters' Association has backed an MP's call for all Premier League games to be shown live in the UK while fans are not allowed in stadiums.

Gateshead MP Ian Mearns has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters urging new proposals.

All 92 top-flight matches played after the 2019-20 season resumed in June were shown live - but there are no plans for that to continue into 2019-20.

At present, 220 of the season's 380 Premier League games will be televised.

That is an increase on the 200 matches that were scheduled to be shown live last season before the coronavirus pandemic forced a three-month shutdown of the Premier League in March.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime share the rights to live Premier League football in the UK, with the BBC able to show highlights.

The Premier League season is set to start on 12 September, but as it stands, no fans will be admitted to top-flight matches before October at the earliest.

A limited number of supporters will be allowed to watch Brighton's friendly with Chelsea on Saturday, which is being used as a test event.

The FSA says it would be "disastrous" if fans are stopped from watching games live, warning piracy could increase.

It has also warned that fans could use illegal streaming methods to try to watch Premier League games if they are not televised live.

An FSA statement said: "Do not stop fans from watching their teams during a global pandemic. It would be a disastrous decision by the Premier League and they have got to listen to supporters."

Premier League officials have yet to respond, but are understood to be committed to returning to the pre-pandemic broadcast model - of not showing every match live in the UK.

The next Premier League shareholders' meeting takes place on 3 September.

All English Football League games will be available to watch from home while matches continue to be played behind closed doors or at limited capacity.

A temporary measure has been agreed with Sky Sports to allow all games not televised live to be streamed online.