Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle joined Hibs from Dundee in 2015

Winger Martin Boyle has signed a two-year extension to his Hibernian deal - a day after wife Rachael signed a new contract with the club's women's team.

Australia forward Boyle, 27, was in the final year of his contract and it had been reported external-link he might leave the Scottish Premiership club.

However, he has committed his future to the Edinburgh club until 2023.

"It was only yesterday Rachael signed her deal and it was an easy decision for us to make," Boyle said.

"It's no secret what the club means to me and my family. It's been some journey since and I still think my best years are ahead of me."

Aberdeen-born Boyle, who has four caps for Australia, initially joined Hibs on loan from Dundee in January 2015 and signed a permanent contract six months later.

Head coach Jack Ross said Boyle had "matured" into a player of real quality.

"He's a larger-than-life character," he added. "It's easy to dismiss that as a laugh and a joke, but it's the kind of thing that can pull others along when the going gets tough."