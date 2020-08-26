Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies begin title defence with win as Sion Swifts hit six

Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness were on target on their Sion Swifts debuts

Linfield Ladies began their defence of the Women's Premiership title with a 2-0 win over Crusaders Strikers.

Casey Howe scored both goals for the Blues, who are aiming to win their fifth consecutive league championship.

Last season's runners-up Sion Swifts opened with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Derry City, with new signings Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness scoring.

Glentoran won Wednesday nights's other top-flight game, beating Cliftonville 3-0 at Solitude.

Having originally meant to kick off in April this season's Women's Premiership will be a condensed 10-match campaign.

Howe broke the deadlock for the Blues with 75 minutes on the clock before adding a second eight minutes later to seal victory for the holders.

The big winners of the night were the Swifts, who lost out to Linfield on goal difference last season, as they scored six away to Derry City.

Irish youth international Teegan Lynch struck twice early on for Tony McGinley's side, either side of a goal from debutant Caitlin McGuinness, who was set-up by her sister Kirsty.

Both sisters, who signed from Linfield this summer, combined again for the fourth, the standout goal of the night, with Kirsty rocketing home her first Sion goal.

Kirsty turned provider once more for the fifth goal in the 75th minute with her corner headed home by Kelly Crompton, before getting her second and Sion's sixth late on after once more combining with 17-year-old Caitlin.

Glentoran, who finished last season's campaign in third, were too good for the Reds in north Belfast.

Joely Andrews and Kerry Beattie put them in control prior to the break before Jess Foy added a third with 20 minutes remaining to seal a convincing victory.