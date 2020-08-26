Elliott returned to Glentoran for a second spell at the Oval in 2012 before retiring

Stuart Elliott believes mentality and fitness will be the two crucial factors for Glentoran if they are to beat Motherwell in the Europa League.

The Irish Premiership side are away to their Scottish counterparts in a first qualifying round tie on Thursday night.

Elliott, who played for both clubs, expects Motherwell to go through but said the Glens' recent Irish Cup win could help them cause an upset.

"Both clubs are dear to my heart," said the former Northern Ireland winger.

"It was great to see them drawn against each other, and it will be really interesting to see the contrast in standards between the two leagues.

"Mentality will be a big challenge for Glentoran. When you come up against these teams, you are automatically wondering if you are able to compete with them.

"In the Scottish Premiership you have the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Motherwell who play a good standard of football. However, if the Glens are mentally strong and believe in themselves then they could cause a shock.

"Winning breeds success and when you win a trophy you believe you can go on to do well. Glentoran are coming off the back of an Irish Cup success, so it would not surprise me if they were to create an upset."

Gap in standard smaller than it used to be

Elliott won 39 NI caps and was an international team-mate of Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson

Elliott left hometown club Glentoran 20 years ago to launch his full-time football career at Fir Park, and admitted it took some time for him to reach the fitness levels of his new team-mates.

However, with the Glens and other Irish League clubs such as Larne and Crusaders moving towards a more full-time approach, he believes the gap in standard between the top flights in Northern Ireland and Scotland is smaller than it used to be.

"When I left the Glens as a youngster I thought my fitness levels were good, and that was the case as the standard of the Irish League is very under-rated," Elliott explained.

"But when I moved to Scotland and went through the pre-season regime, I realised they were nowhere near what they could have been. It then took me about six or seven weeks to get them up to the required level.

"However, if the Irish League is starting to get players in three or four days a week for training then that gap in standard between the leagues will not be as big.

"Just working with each other on a day-to-day basis is important, and of course the standard of coaching will improve as well."

Fond memories of both clubs

Elliott left Motherwell in 2002 and went on to enjoy six seasons with Hull City

While hugely looking forward to Thursday's match, Elliott said his relationship with both sets of fans means he has a foot in both camps when it comes to who he hopes will win.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Oval, he made his debut as a teenager, winning the league title and Irish Cup while scoring a number of spectacular goals - often celebrated with a trademark cartwheel.

"I grew up in east Belfast so to play for the club was a huge honour," said Elliott, who now owns a coffee shop with his wife and is preparing to move into the Christian ministry full-time.

"I'll never forget my time there. I had some great times, and great experiences in European football which served me well in my future career.

"It's fantastic to see the investment that has gone into the club recently. It is an institution in the area and if they continue to invest wisely, as well as bringing through local talent, they will always have a great support backing them."

Elliott become a firm fans' favourite during his two seasons at Fir Park, with his regular goals helping to earn a move to Hull City, where he also made a big impression.

"From day one the supporters took to me. It's a brilliant, family club and we were extremely happy over there both on and off the pitch. I just loved my time in Scotland.

"I remember scoring two goals against Kilmarnock soon after joining and that helped me settle. It gave me belief and I went on to have some big performances against Rangers and Celtic."