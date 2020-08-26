Matt Clarke: Derby County re-sign defender on season-long loan from Brighton

Matt Clarke scored one goal during his time with Derby County last season

Derby County have re-signed centre back Matt Clarke on a second successive season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old spent last term on loan at Derby and was named as the club's player of the season.

Clarke made 37 appearances for the Rams, helping them to a 10th-placed finish in the Championship.

"In the second half of last season, he was excellent and the progress he made was huge," boss Phillip Cocu said.

"I am extremely pleased to have Matt as a player, but also as a character back in the team, and it will be great to see him in the Derby shirt again."

Clarke's return is Derby's second signing in five days after goalkeeper David Marshall joined on Friday.

