Fouad Bachirou: Nottingham Forest sign Malmo midfielder

Paris-born Fouad Bachirou made his international debut for Comoros in 2014

Nottingham Forest have signed defensive midfielder Fouad Bachirou from Swedish side Malmo for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old Comoros international started his career in France with Paris St-Germain, before moving to Scottish side Greenock Morton in 2010.

He moved to Sweden in 2014 to play for second-tier side Ostersunds, who were managed by Brighton boss Graham Potter.

After helping Ostersunds to promotion, Bachirou then joined Malmo in 2018.

