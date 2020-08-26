Republic of Ireland Under-21s to train in Northern Ireland for quarantine reasons

Republic of Ireland senior cap Michael Obafemi is included in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad which will train in Northern Ireland

The Republic of Ireland's Under-21 squad will train in Northern Ireland next week to ensure their predominantly British-based players can avoid quarantine restrictions.

The four-day training camp will start in Belfast on Monday.

BBC Sport NI understands it is set to include a behind-closed-doors game against Linfield at Windsor Park.

The news comes hot on the heels of Mark Sykes' switch of allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

The Oxford United player opted for the Republic after making 11 Northern Ireland Under-21 appearances and senior international boss Ian Baraclough said on Monday that he was "shocked and disappointed" by Sykes' decision.

Windsor Park game set to be on Wednesday

BBC Sport NI understands that the Irish FA was informed about the training camp before it was made public by the Football Association of Ireland on Wednesday.

During Michael O'Neill's reign as Northern Ireland senior boss, his squad held a number of training camps at the Kildare venue of Carton House.

The Republic Under-21s' game against Linfield is understood to being planned for next Wednesday after the FAI contacted the Irish Premiership champions.

Linfield are understood to view the fixture as a useful game in the build-up to their Europa League campaign.

Seventeen of the 25-man Republic Under-21 squad selected for the trip to Northern Ireland play for English and Scottish-based clubs.

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher will train with the Republic Under-21s in Belfast

These include Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, who has made one senior Republic of Ireland appearance, and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The squad also includes Swiss-based Connor Ronan, who is on loan from Wolves to Grasshoppers Zurich.

Like Great Britain, Switzerland is not on the Irish Government's list of green countries for which quarantine measures do not apply on arrival in the Republic of Ireland.

As it stands, anybody travelling from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland has to restrict their movements from 14 days.

The training camp will be part of the Republic Under-21s' preparations for their remaining European qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg in October and November.